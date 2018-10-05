Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory Friday night into Saturday morning

Temperatures in part of Nebraska will drop as low as the mid 20s to around 30 degrees by early Saturday morning as light winds combine with clearing skies. The coldest temperatures will occur early Saturday morning. At 28 degrees a hard freeze will bring an end to the growing season and can harm newborn livestock.

A Frost Advisory has been issued from 1 a.m. CDT/midnight MDT tonight (Friday, 10/05/18) to 10 a.m. CDT/9 a.m. MDT Saturday for the following counties in Nebraska: Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Logan-Custer-Perkins-Lincoln including the cities of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Grant, and North Platte.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the western and central Sandhills from 1 a.m. CDT/12 midnight tonight (Friday 10/05/18) until 10 a.m. CDT/9 a.m. MDT Saturday. It is for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Arthur-McPherson-Deuel-Keith-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Chappell,Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.