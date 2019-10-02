Freeze Warning now issued for Sandhills (10/03/19)

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the western Sandhills and parts of the Nebraska Panhandle through tomorrow (10/03/19) morning.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for southwestern, central and northcentral Nebraska.

Sun-freezing temperatures are likely for greater than three hours across the northwest Sandhills and ester Nebraska Panhandle later tonight (10/2/19). Areas of frost are expected further east to a line extending from Naper to Burwell and north and west of Hayes and Frontier Counties. The threat for frost and freezing temperatures will end after 10 a.m. CDT Thursday (10/03/19).

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. CDT (Midnight MDT) for the NW Sandhills and eastern Panhandle. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the same time frame for parts of southwestern central and northcentral Nebraska.