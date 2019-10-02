Freeze warning for Sandhills, Cherry County (10/03/19)

WIDESPREAD FROST/FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THURSDAY MORNING

Clearing skies tonight along with light winds will help temperatures drop below to near freezing across much of western Nebraska early Thursday morning.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY

The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday for Arthur County including the city of Arthur. The Frost Advisory is no longer in effect.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THURSDAY

The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM CDT / midnight MDT/ to 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ Thursday for the following Nebraska Counties - Sheridan-Garden-Grant-Deuel-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Chappell, Big Springs, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore. The Freeze Watch is no longer in effect.

* WHAT...Below freezing temperatures likely.

* WHERE…Arthur, Sheridan, Garden, Grant, Deuel and Western Cherry counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.

* TEMPERATURE... From the mid 20s to lower 30s with the coldest readings in Sheridan County.

* Impacts...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.