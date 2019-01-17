Freezing fog in central Nebraska

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of North Platte has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portion of western and north central Nebraska including the counties of Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry.

Areas of freezing fog will continue across western and central Nebraska through this morning, which will reduce visibilities to lower than one mile in spots and possibly make surfaces slick.

Locally dense fog is expected in Sheridan County, where visibility will drop to lower than one quarter mile.

A storm system will bring wintry precipitation and very cold temperatures to the region Friday into Saturday morning.

Accumulating snow is expected for the Sandhills with the highest totals generally along and north of Highway 20. A glaze of ice is possible for parts of southwest and central Nebraska early Friday. Wind chill values will approach -15 Friday night into Saturday morning across north central Nebraska.