Frost advisories and Freeze watches Thursday monring (10/3/19)

The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has issued a Freeze Watch for the western Sandhills into the Nebraska Panhandle and a Frost Advisory for portions of southwest Nebraska into the north central part of the state.

Morning low temps for Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, are expected to fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Temperatures below freezing are possible for more than three hours Thursday morning.

The forecast includes Thursday morning lows of 32 at Mullen, 33 at Thedford, 32 at Valentine, 34 at North Platte, 35 at Broken Bow and 36 at Burwell.

Elsworth may see 29 and Rushville may see 27.