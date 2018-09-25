Frost Advisory for much of Central Nebraska, Sandhills

As an area of high pressure moves over Nebraska, skies will clear out and winds lighten. Temperatures will fall well into the 30s across parts of western Nebraska late tonight into Wednesday morning. Some locations near the Pine Ridge may drop into the 20s.

A Freeze Warning is now in effect for Sheridan County, while the Frost Advisory has been expanded to include the western Sandhills and Platte River Valley.

The Frost Advisory is for the following counties in Nebraska Grant-Arthur-Deuel-Keith-Lincoln-Western Cherry and includes the cities of Hyannis, Arthur, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

It will be in effect from 1 a.m. Central 09/26/18 (12 a.m. Mountain 09/25/18) to 9 a.m. Central 09/26/18 (8 a.m. 09/26/18 Mountain).

* Temperatures...Lower to mid 30s.

* Timing...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s by midnight, reaching the low 30s late tonight and early Wednesday morning.

* Impacts...Frost and freeze conditions may damage or kill sensitive vegetation.

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.