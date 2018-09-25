Frost advisory for Sheridan, Garden Counties in Nebraska

A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Sheridan and Garden Counties in Nebraska from midnight tonight (Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 Mountain Time) until 8 a.m. Mountain time Wednesday (Sept. 26, 2018).

Lows should fall into the mid 30s by midnight MDT, then reach the lower 30s overnight through daybreak Wednesday morning.

Lows below 32 degrees and areas of freeze conditions are possible. Areas of frost with lows in the mid 30s are forecast further east to near Highway 83.

Frost or freeze conditions may damage or kill sensitive vegetation. NWS North Platte will continue to provide updates as the situation develops.