Frost advisory for southwest, central and northcentral Nebraska (10/03/10)

WIDESPREAD FROST/FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THURSDAY MORNING (Oct. 3, 2019)

Clearing skies tonight along with light winds will help temperatures drop below to near freezing across much of western Nebraska early Thursday morning.

FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THURSDAY (10/03/2019)

For Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase Counties including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, and Wauneta.

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ to 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS - Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.