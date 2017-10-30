Game and Parks seeking information on elk poaching

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking information on two elk shot in Boyd County.

The two elk – a cow and her calf – were shot and left in a field northwest of Gross sometime between Oct. 25 and the early morning hours of Oct. 26. Conservation officers investigated the site on the morning of Oct. 26 and found the calf already dead and the cow fatally wounded. Conservation officers euthanized the cow.

Anyone with information on this case can call conservation officer Jonathan Andreasen at 402-340-3981. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers at 1-800-742-7627. Information resulting in an arrest may result in a cash reward.