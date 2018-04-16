The Garden Center in Broken Bow holds ribbon cutting

After talking about owning their own garden shop for the past few years, Ryan and Liz Anderson now have owned The Garden Center (500 Thelma St., Broken Bow) since January of 2018. Monday, April 16, the couple celebrated their official ribbon cutting with family and friends gathered around. “We’ve been gardening since I was old enough to remember,” Ryan said. The couple now have their own garden at home and enjoy canning food that they have grown each summer. Through The Garden Center they are now able to share their passion with others in the community and area. “The support has been overwhelming,” Ryan said. The Andersons will be switching over to summer hours at The Garden Center. Hours will be Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12- 5 p.m. starting this week.