Girls Basketball Subdistrict Brackets are Out

By: 
Tim Conover, Sports Editor
Staff Writer
Friday, February 8, 2019
BROKEN BOW, NE

The Girls Basketball subdistrict brackets are out. Subdistricts begin Feb. 11 with district finals scheduled for Feb. 22.

Broken Bow is the #1 seed with a record of 17-5 in C1-10 at Central Valley in Greeley. They will play the winner of #4 seed Ravenna with a record of 8-10 vs #5 seed Centura with a record of 6-13 game, Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. to see who plays in the district final.

Arcadia/Loup City is the #3 seed with a record of 7-12 in C2-9 at Ord. They play #2 seed Twin River with a record of 11-10 Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. to see who is in the district final.

South Loup is the #1 seed with a record of 17-4 in C2-11 at Cozad. They will play the winner of #4 seed Maxwell with a record of 11-10 vs #5 seed Southern Valley with a record of 7-15, Feb. 12 at 6;00 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

SEM is the #4 seed with a record of 7-12 in D1-9 at Broken Bow and will play #5 seed Twin Loup with a record of 5-12 Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m. The winner will play #1 seed Pleasanton with a record of 21-1 Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. Ansley/Litchfield is the #3 seed with a record of 11-10 and will play 32 seed Central Valley with a record of 14-7 Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Mullen is the #1 seed with a record of 17-3 in D2-9 at NPSP. They will play the winner of #4 seed McPherson County with a record of 3-11 vs #5 seed Stapleton with a record of 1-14, Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. Anselmo-Merna is the #3 seed with a record of 10-10 and plays #2 seed Sandhills/Thedford with a record of 11-6 Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

