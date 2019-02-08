The Girls Basketball subdistrict brackets are out. Subdistricts begin Feb. 11 with district finals scheduled for Feb. 22.

Broken Bow is the #1 seed with a record of 17-5 in C1-10 at Central Valley in Greeley. They will play the winner of #4 seed Ravenna with a record of 8-10 vs #5 seed Centura with a record of 6-13 game, Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. to see who plays in the district final.

Arcadia/Loup City is the #3 seed with a record of 7-12 in C2-9 at Ord. They play #2 seed Twin River with a record of 11-10 Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. to see who is in the district final.

South Loup is the #1 seed with a record of 17-4 in C2-11 at Cozad. They will play the winner of #4 seed Maxwell with a record of 11-10 vs #5 seed Southern Valley with a record of 7-15, Feb. 12 at 6;00 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

SEM is the #4 seed with a record of 7-12 in D1-9 at Broken Bow and will play #5 seed Twin Loup with a record of 5-12 Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m. The winner will play #1 seed Pleasanton with a record of 21-1 Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. Ansley/Litchfield is the #3 seed with a record of 11-10 and will play 32 seed Central Valley with a record of 14-7 Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Mullen is the #1 seed with a record of 17-3 in D2-9 at NPSP. They will play the winner of #4 seed McPherson County with a record of 3-11 vs #5 seed Stapleton with a record of 1-14, Feb. 12 at 6:00 p.m. Anselmo-Merna is the #3 seed with a record of 10-10 and plays #2 seed Sandhills/Thedford with a record of 11-6 Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The subdistrict final will be Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.