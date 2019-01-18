Glaze of ice possible tonight into Friday

A glaze of ice is possible for a large area of central and north central Nebraska beginning tonight and going into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulating snow will develop Friday with the highest accumulations in northern Nebraska.

Freezing drizzle is likely in some areas overnight with the greatest threat in an area from Cherry County south and east to Lincoln and Custer County including the towns of Merriman, Valentine, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Brewster, Arthur, Tryon, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte and Curtis.

The ice accumulation forecast shows the highest accumulation of ice may occur in Lincoln, McPherson and Frontier Counties with possible accumulations of 0.05 to 0.07 of an inch.

Custer, Cherry and Sheridan Counties may receive ice accumulations of up to 0.04 of an inch. Other areas may see 0.01 to 0.03 inches of ice.

See the second graphic for possible ice accumulations.

One to two inches of snow is possible in Custer, Logan, Hooker and parts of Cherry County with higher accumulations forecast for north and east.

A large part of Nebraska is under a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday.