Go Bow! Homecoming pep rally downtown Friday afternoon

Above, cheerleaders perform, the football team gathers and Daffer "sings" the "Summer of '69."

View more photos in our Photo Gallery

Click http://www.custercountychief.com/content/broken-bow-homecoming-pep-rally... to see photos of the parade, floats and the dance, flag and cheer routines.

Click http://www.custercountychief.com/content/broken-bow-homecoming-pep-rally... to see photos of the lip sync competition and coaches and teams.