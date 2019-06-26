Gonna be hot this weekend! Finally!

For those waiting for hot summer weather in central and north central Nebraska, the wait will be over this Friday and Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) office out of North Platte, high temps, near or at 100 degrees are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday (June 21-22).

Heat indexes on Saturday could reach 98 degrees with some locations in northern and northeast Nebraska reaching 100 degrees.

Temps on Saturday will be in the mid 90s to 100 degrees F which are 10 to 15 degrees above seasonable highs.

Heat indexes of 95 to 100 degrees are possible Friday afternoon and Saturday for a duration of around 4our to swix hours across portions of western and north central Nebraska. Relative humidity will be modest at 20-40 percent. Highest heat indexes are anticipated by the NWS on Saturday afternoon acros north central Nebraska.

The next few days will bring the hottest temps of 2019 so far and many animals and humans may not be ready.

Heat and humidty can pose a threat to outside workers, livestock and pets. Remember to drink water and take breaks in the shade.

Provide plenty of water and shade for livestock and pets and check on elderly neighbors.

Highs Saturday could reach 94 degrees in Custer County, 96 in Lincoln County, 100 in Chase county and possibly 101 in northern Cherry County.