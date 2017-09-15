Good Life Center says "Thank You!" to community

For the past six months or so, the Good Life Center has been holding monthly events to thank the community for their support of the facility. The Good Life Center will celebrate it's 5th anniversary Nov. 1.

Five years ago the Good Samaritan Society decided to no longer run the assisted living and care home. Members of the community stepped forward and donated the necessary funds to keep the center going.

Thursday was Popcorn Bar Day, with a popcorn, a variety of candy and toppings available for residents, staff and visitors.

Vicky Hendricks, Administrator, said there will be a 5th Anniversary Celebration in November. "Something the community can come to, to thank the community for keeping us here," Hendricks said.