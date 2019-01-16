Gov. Ricketts in Broken Bow today (Wednesday, 01/16/19)

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was in Broken Bow Wednesday (01/16/2019) during his State of the State Fly Around. He shared a private lunch with members of the Broken Bow Rotary and community leaders at Adams Land & Cattle and then met with media shortly after.

As the Legislature gears up to tackle the tough topic of property tax relief, the Governor said citizens can have an active role in property tax relief. He encouraged people to attend local meetings and be informed.

"People have to go to board meetings," Ricketts said. "They've got to go to county board, the school board...especially when the budget is being talked about. At the end of the day we, the State, don't collect property taxes. It's collected by local entities. It's important for citizens to go to those board meetings and ask questions."

Ricketts was scheduled to travel on to Valentine, however, due to weather, that leg of the trip was cancelled and he and his staff headed back to Lincoln around 1:30 p.m.

