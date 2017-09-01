Gov. Ricketts Labor Day statement

Today, Sept. 1, 2017, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:

“Nebraska is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family because of its people. Nebraskans are neighborly, kind, and hardworking,” Governor Ricketts said. “These qualities make both home and work life in our communities a joy. Thank you to the thousands of Nebraskans who are dedicated to protecting public safety, particularly those men and women in our law enforcement agencies who will be keeping our roads safe as we travel over the long weekend. Susanne, the kids, and I hope you experience a restful Labor Day, and please remember to buckle up if you are on the road over the holiday!”

On Labor Day, Governor Ricketts will walk in the SeptemberFest parade in Omaha and the Labor Day parade in Schuyler.