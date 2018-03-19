Governor sets visits for National Ag Week March 26-30, 2018

Today, Mar. 26, 2018, Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Steve Wellman announced two days of activities and stops across Nebraska to celebrate National Ag Week. March 19 & 21, the Governor, NDA Director, and agriculture industry representatives will visit Seward, York, Lexington, and Sidney.

"Agriculture is the heart and soul of what we do here in Nebraska. Ag Week is a special time each year to celebrate our farm and ranch families. I'm looking forward to highlighting the innovative people and strategies that are growing agriculture and our state,” Governor Ricketts said.

“Our state is rooted in a deep agrarian history, and our future is bright thanks to our strong agriculture industry. National Ag Week is an opportunity for all Nebraskans to celebrate our #1 industry, agriculture. As we travel across the state we will have the opportunity to showcase our diverse agriculture industry, visiting with farmers and ranchers and touring agribusiness and manufacturing facilities that are investing in our rural communities,” NDA Director Wellman said.

Governor Ricketts and Director Wellman will be touring a number of different agribusiness and manufacturing facilities including DuPont Pioneer, Tyson Fresh Meats, and Agri-Plastics.

The public is invited to attend the following events where the Governor and the Director will discuss the importance of Nebraska agriculture, livestock and value-added agricultural development, and international trade:

Monday, March 19

5:30-8:00 p.m. CT

Seward Ag Banquet

Seward County Ag Pavilion

Seward County Fairgrounds

430 North 15th

SEWARD

Wednesday, March 21

10:30-11:30 a.m. CT

Dawson County Ag Open House

Dawson County Fairgrounds

1002 Plum Creek Pkwy

LEXINGTON

12:00-1:00 p.m. MT

Sidney Ag Luncheon

664 Chase Blvd.

SIDNEY