Governor vetoes tax increase

Governor Pete Ricketts
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
LINCOLN, NEB.

Today, Wedensday, April 23, 2019, Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed LB 472, which proposed to allow counties to raise the sales tax without a vote of the people to pay federal judgements in excess of $25 million.

“Traditionally, the Legislature has not authorized political subdivisions to impose new taxes on Nebraskans without a vote of the people,” Governor Ricketts said. “In Nebraska, we trust the people to make political decisions on a myriad of issues. These include referenda on the death penalty and Medicaid expansion. Despite the claims by supporters of LB 472 to the contrary, I believe the people can be counted on to do the right thing.”

A copy of the Governor’s veto message can be found by clicking https://www.dropbox.com/s/upytxgxbd62c8cd/Gov.%20Ricketts%20-%20LB%20472...

