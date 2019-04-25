Governor vetoes tax increase

Today, Wedensday, April 23, 2019, Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed LB 472, which proposed to allow counties to raise the sales tax without a vote of the people to pay federal judgements in excess of $25 million.

“Traditionally, the Legislature has not authorized political subdivisions to impose new taxes on Nebraskans without a vote of the people,” Governor Ricketts said. “In Nebraska, we trust the people to make political decisions on a myriad of issues. These include referenda on the death penalty and Medicaid expansion. Despite the claims by supporters of LB 472 to the contrary, I believe the people can be counted on to do the right thing.”

A copy of the Governor’s veto message can be found by clicking https://www.dropbox.com/s/upytxgxbd62c8cd/Gov.%20Ricketts%20-%20LB%20472...