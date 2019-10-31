Grand Island man arrested in Broken Bow after high speed chase

According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, a Grand Island man, Travis L. Gregg, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning (Oct. 30, 2019) around 2 a.m. after leading the Broken Bow Police Department on a high-speed chase through residential areas and downtown Broken Bow.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. officers were advised by Custer County Communications that a Nebraska State Patrol trooper was involved in a pursuit near Broken Bow. They were then informed by a Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy that the vehicle was heading towards Broken Bow on Highway 21. After the pursuit through town, Gregg was stopped on the east edge of Broken Bow with the assistance of the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Gregg is expected to be charged with: Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, a class IV Felony; Willful Reckless Driving, a Class III Misdemeanor; and Obstructing an Officer, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.

His passenger, Nicole Kimpson, 25, of Grand Island was arrested on a Hall County warrant.

Gregg remains in the custody of the Custer County Jail on a $75,000 bond.