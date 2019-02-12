Grayson Garey of Broken Bow Makes 2019 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Roster on North Team

LINCOLN, NE —Today, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Board of Directors released the rosters for the 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.

Head Coaches Paul Limongi (Omaha Burke HS) and Glen Snodgrass (York HS) together with their coaching staffs each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2019 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

NORTH TEAM SOUTH TEAM

Kodjo Atikphou, Grand Island Cole Aniello, Millard West

Ryan Bena, Creighton Prep Edwen Baptista, Friend

Koby Brandenburg, Central City Quinn Butzke, Centennial

Mehki Butler, Omaha North Hunter Chilton, Gretna

Cedric Case, Lincoln High John Christensen, Bruning-Davenport

Tyler Chadwick, Omaha Burke Baily Darnell, Auburn

Connor Cowling, Norfolk Jaiden Davis, Lincoln Southeast

Jackson Creek, Millard North Joe Dworak, Lincoln Pius X

Shane Dailey, Jr., Bellevue West Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt

Sid DeMayo, Mt. Michael Colin Giron, McCook

Lane Edis, Mullen Taevyn Grixby, Lincoln Southwest

Grayson Garey, Broken Bow D.J. Gross, McCook

Trenton Harbor, Gothenburg Tyson Guzman, Omaha Westside

Jack Hasz, Creighon Prep Gabe Heins, Kearney

Jacob Herbek, GICC Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial

Mason Hiemstra, Alliance Torrence Jackson, Omaha Central

Garrett Hustedt, Mt. Michael Austin Jablonski, Lincoln Pius X

Cooper Jewett, Elkhorn South Joseph Krause, Seward

Caden Johnson, Wahoo Bishop Neumann Nick Leader, Lincoln Southwest

Chris Jones, Lincoln High Alex Lewis, Omaha South

Rhett Jordan, Waverly Jayden Merriman, Millard South

Kaden Kneifl, Wayne Mike McClanahan, Papillion LaVista South

Sam Kolterman, Wahoo Brayden Miller, Kearney

Quincy Nichols, Blair Riley Moses, Fillmore Central

Steven Krawczyk, Omaha North Chase Norblade, Papillion LaVista South

Lane McGinley, Valentine Nouredin Nouli, Norris

Robert Pentecost, Papillion LaVista Garrett Nuss, Sutton

Luke Reimer, Lincoln North Star Caden Opfer, Gretna

Keegan Reitschneider, Scottsbluff Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala

Jackson Ritchhart, Fremont Cade Reichardt, Aurora

Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli Catholic PJ Schaben, Seward

Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke Barrett Sellon, Lincoln East

Logan Schuelke, Waverly Braden Sellon, Lincoln East

Sam Sims, Grand Island Garrett Snodgrass, York

Jack Sutton, Wahoo Noah Stafursky, York

Joe Teten, Norfolk Catholic Jack Towne, Millard South

Jesse Ulrich, Ord Landon Weber, Adams Central

Bryce Zimmerer, Creighton T.J. Skradski, Omaha Skutt

NORTH COACHES SOUTH COACHES

Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke Glen Snodgrass, York

Blake Beebout, Valentine Matt Maltsberger, York

Brock Eichelberger, O'Neill Jamie Opfer, Seward

Chris Seebohm, Alliance Kam Lenhart, Fairbury

Ben Ryan, Omaha Burke Matt Kern, York

Andy Schatzberg, Omaha Burke Eric Ryan, Overton

About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state's most prestigious high school all-star sports event. The 501(c)(3) non-profit produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a healthcare system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.

The 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Kearney, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney. For more information, visit www.neshrinebowl.org.