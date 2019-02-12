Grayson Garey of Broken Bow Makes 2019 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Roster on North Team
LINCOLN, NE —Today, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Board of Directors released the rosters for the 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game.
Head Coaches Paul Limongi (Omaha Burke HS) and Glen Snodgrass (York HS) together with their coaching staffs each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective high schools, as well as North or South, in the 2019 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
NORTH TEAM SOUTH TEAM
Kodjo Atikphou, Grand Island Cole Aniello, Millard West
Ryan Bena, Creighton Prep Edwen Baptista, Friend
Koby Brandenburg, Central City Quinn Butzke, Centennial
Mehki Butler, Omaha North Hunter Chilton, Gretna
Cedric Case, Lincoln High John Christensen, Bruning-Davenport
Tyler Chadwick, Omaha Burke Baily Darnell, Auburn
Connor Cowling, Norfolk Jaiden Davis, Lincoln Southeast
Jackson Creek, Millard North Joe Dworak, Lincoln Pius X
Shane Dailey, Jr., Bellevue West Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt
Sid DeMayo, Mt. Michael Colin Giron, McCook
Lane Edis, Mullen Taevyn Grixby, Lincoln Southwest
Grayson Garey, Broken Bow D.J. Gross, McCook
Trenton Harbor, Gothenburg Tyson Guzman, Omaha Westside
Jack Hasz, Creighon Prep Gabe Heins, Kearney
Jacob Herbek, GICC Jackson Hirschfeld, Centennial
Mason Hiemstra, Alliance Torrence Jackson, Omaha Central
Garrett Hustedt, Mt. Michael Austin Jablonski, Lincoln Pius X
Cooper Jewett, Elkhorn South Joseph Krause, Seward
Caden Johnson, Wahoo Bishop Neumann Nick Leader, Lincoln Southwest
Chris Jones, Lincoln High Alex Lewis, Omaha South
Rhett Jordan, Waverly Jayden Merriman, Millard South
Kaden Kneifl, Wayne Mike McClanahan, Papillion LaVista South
Sam Kolterman, Wahoo Brayden Miller, Kearney
Quincy Nichols, Blair Riley Moses, Fillmore Central
Steven Krawczyk, Omaha North Chase Norblade, Papillion LaVista South
Lane McGinley, Valentine Nouredin Nouli, Norris
Robert Pentecost, Papillion LaVista Garrett Nuss, Sutton
Luke Reimer, Lincoln North Star Caden Opfer, Gretna
Keegan Reitschneider, Scottsbluff Lucas Paloucek, Ogallala
Jackson Ritchhart, Fremont Cade Reichardt, Aurora
Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli Catholic PJ Schaben, Seward
Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke Barrett Sellon, Lincoln East
Logan Schuelke, Waverly Braden Sellon, Lincoln East
Sam Sims, Grand Island Garrett Snodgrass, York
Jack Sutton, Wahoo Noah Stafursky, York
Joe Teten, Norfolk Catholic Jack Towne, Millard South
Jesse Ulrich, Ord Landon Weber, Adams Central
Bryce Zimmerer, Creighton T.J. Skradski, Omaha Skutt
NORTH COACHES SOUTH COACHES
Paul Limongi, Omaha Burke Glen Snodgrass, York
Blake Beebout, Valentine Matt Maltsberger, York
Brock Eichelberger, O'Neill Jamie Opfer, Seward
Chris Seebohm, Alliance Kam Lenhart, Fairbury
Ben Ryan, Omaha Burke Matt Kern, York
Andy Schatzberg, Omaha Burke Eric Ryan, Overton
About the Nebraska Shrine Bowl
The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state's most prestigious high school all-star sports event. The 501(c)(3) non-profit produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Shriners Hospitals for Children is a healthcare system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.
The 61st Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Kearney, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney. For more information, visit www.neshrinebowl.org.
Category: