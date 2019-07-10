Grievance hearing to proceed

The public hearing on the grievances filed in April, 2019 against Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst by two Broken Bow Police Officers will proceed, according to City Council President Ron Sonnichsen.

“Since the Attorney General has finished the investigation which resulted in charges, we will pursue the public hearing as requested by the grievants,” Sonnichen said Tuesday (07/09/19). “We will pursue that in the months of August or September.”

The hearing was put on hold in late May at the request of the attorney of one of the police officers pending the outcome of the AG’s investigation of the Mayor’s possible involvement in an April 6, 2019 incident. On Monday, July 8, Berghorst was charged in Custer County Court with two charges, Assault in the Third Degree and Oppression Under Color of Office. The charges were filed by the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. The next court date on the charges is Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. in Custer County Court.