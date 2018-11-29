Half foot of snow possible for much of Nebraska

The National Weather Service (NWS) Office out of Hastings has increased the possible snowfall totals for much of Nebraska.

The following counties have been added to the Winter Storm Watch: Custer, Logan, McPherson, Blaine, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Sheridan and western Cherry.

The significant winter storm will most likely impact the region Friday evening through Sunday. Rain chances increase through the day Friday and switch to snow around or after sunset.

Accumulating snow likely Friday night through Sunday afternoon, with the highest totals generally across the central Sandhills and north central Nebraska. Accumulating snow (and possibly blowing snow Saturday) could create slick and snow-packed roads and reduced visibility.

Winter Storm Watch Friday night through late Saturday for Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler counties including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, and Ericson.

Heavy snow possible. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts as high as 25 mph could result in blowing snow Saturday and Saturday night.

Winter Storm Watch Friday night through late Saturday for Sheridan-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Western Cherry counties including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.