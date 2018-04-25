Halsey National Forest Prescribed Burn
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Halsey National Forest will have another prescribed burn today, Wednesday, April 25, covering 732 acres. The prescribed burn will be located more on the west side of the forest. Flames are expected to be put out by the end of the day but smoke could be seen tomorrow according to Tedd Teahon, District Fire Management Officer at U.S. Forest Service. Teahon added that another prescribed burn is planned to take place sometime this weekend.
Category: