Happy Independence Day! from the Custer County Chief

One of the most widely held misconceptions about the Declaration of Independence is that it was signed on July 4, 1776. In fact, independence was formally declared on July 2, 1776, a date that John Adams believed would be “the most memorable epocha in the history of America.” On July 4, 1776, Congress approved the final text of the Declaration. It wasn’t signed until August 2, 1776. https://www.constitutionfacts.com/us-declaration-of-independence/fascina...

The Custer County Chief wishes you a happy and safe Independence Day.

Our offices are closed today so that our employees can spend the day with family and friends.

We will re-open at 8 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019.