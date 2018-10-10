Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Custer County Chief
weather
Home
Forms
News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Videos
Games
Community
Callaway, NE
Chamber of Commerce
Community of Arnold
Custer County Courthouse
Custer County Foundation
Custer Economic Development Corp.
Police Department
Arcadia Schools
Arnold Schools
Broken Bow Schools
Anselmo-Merna Schools
Callaway Schools
City of Broken Bow
Loup Schools
Mullen Schools
Sandhill Schools
Sargent Schools
Trending Now
Hard freeze to bring end of growing season overnight (10/10/18)
Friday forecast: Partly sunny, high of 59 for Custer County. Chance of rain returns Friday night.
Testing for Wireless Emergency Alert 1:18 p.m. CDT today (10/03/18)
You are here
Home
» Hard freeze to bring end of growing season overnight (10/10/18)
Hard freeze to bring end of growing season overnight (10/10/18)
Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
BROKEN BOW, NE
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular Stories
Casey's Broken Bow grand reopening
Locals attend President's visit to Council Bluffs
Holiday Open Houses 12/13-16/2016 Broken Bow
Freeze and freeze warning to bring end of growing season
Mar. 23 Chief at newstands and in stores; will be one day late via mail
View More
Upcoming Events
Broken Bow School District 21-0025 Board of Education Regular Meeting
Monday, October 15, 2018 - 7:30pm
Custer Public Power District Special Meeting
Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 5:00pm
Custer County Tourism Visitors Committee Meeting
Friday, October 19, 2018 - 1:00pm
Custer Public Power District Monthly Board of Directors Meeting
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 9:00am
Custer County Board of Supervisors Meeting
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 9:00am
View More
Poll
Comments about a possible YMCA in Broken Bow have been overwhelmingly positive. Would you be willing to contribute financially towards the project?
Choices
Yes
No
Older polls
Results
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2018 Custer County Chief | 305 South 10th Avenue | Broken Bow, NE 68822 | (308) 872-2471
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Custer County Chief.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here