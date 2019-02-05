Harsh winter weather to return

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, Custer County and Central Nebraska was surrounded by Winter Weather Advisories but the center of Nebraska was clear of advisories and warnings (see inset in graphic).

A good part of the Sandhills was included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service and effective from Noon CST / 11 a.m. MST Wed. Feb. 6, 2019 to 6 a.m. CST / 5 a.m. MST Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 for the following Nebraska counties Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Wheeler-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Bartlett, Ericson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely and a brief period of freezing drizzle is possible. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph Wednesday night will produce wind chill readings of 20 below to 29 below zero.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 29 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.