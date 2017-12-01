Havranek retains Pigskins Prognosticators title for KBear

Tyson Havranek, News and Sports Director for KBear Radio, won the Custer County Chief’s Pigskin Prognosticators for 2017.

Havranek was awarded the 2017 trophy by Chief’s Publisher Bill Parsons.

Tyson had an overall record of 116 and 35.

Second place went to local sports bluff Bill Beals with 112 wins and 39 losses.

Third place was Chief Sports Editor Tim Conover at 111 and 40.

Brent Apperson, KBBN/KCNI Sports Director was next with 109 and 43.

Last place went to Parsons at 103 and 48 overall.

Retaining the title, Hravanek said, was the one assignment the previous KBear Sports Director Joel “Yanny” Janacek gave him. “You need to keep the trophy at KBear,” Hravanek said Janacek told him. Havranek came on board at Kbear this August when Janacek moved to a radio station in northeast Nebraska.