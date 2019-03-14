Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of Nebraska

The National Weather Service says a Flood Avisory remains in effect through this afternoon for much of western, central and north central Nebraska through this afternoon (Thurs., 3/14/19). River levels remain high and low lying flooding remains possible.

Blizzard conditions will continue across the eastern Panhandle into portions of the central Sandhills. Strong winds will continue through the afternoon. Gusts are expectd to exceed 60 mph during the daytime today leaing to additional blowing and drifting sow.

Additional new snow amounts today (after 12 p.m. CDT) will be less than one inch.