Headlines in the Sept. 14, 2017 issue of the Chief
In this week's Custer County Chief, read about the following:
- A new doctor is coming to Broken Bow
- The date for the BBPS school board recall has yet to be set
- The BBPS school board held a budget hearing
- SEM Schools kicks off yearlong reading challenge with Tri-City Storm
- FCA America helps with mobile food bank
- Brewster Fire & Rescure holds their BBQ fundraiser
- Businesses celebrate with open house
- Broken Bow City Council discusses one-way street at elementary school, approves electric rate increase, approves bonfire for BBPS Homecoming, approves assessments for downtown project, 2018 Farmers Market and more
- Broken Bow Lions donate to library
- Indians win Broken Bow Golf Invite
- High school volleyball, football, cross country and rodeo results
- BBPS Wrestling room open house
- Arcadia Huskie Wall of Fame
- Public notices for budget hearings and budget summaries
