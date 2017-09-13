Headlines in the Sept. 14, 2017 issue of the Chief

In this week's Custer County Chief, read about the following:

- A new doctor is coming to Broken Bow

- The date for the BBPS school board recall has yet to be set

- The BBPS school board held a budget hearing

- SEM Schools kicks off yearlong reading challenge with Tri-City Storm

- FCA America helps with mobile food bank

- Brewster Fire & Rescure holds their BBQ fundraiser

- Businesses celebrate with open house

- Broken Bow City Council discusses one-way street at elementary school, approves electric rate increase, approves bonfire for BBPS Homecoming, approves assessments for downtown project, 2018 Farmers Market and more

- Broken Bow Lions donate to library

- Indians win Broken Bow Golf Invite

- High school volleyball, football, cross country and rodeo results

- BBPS Wrestling room open house

- Arcadia Huskie Wall of Fame

- Public notices for budget hearings and budget summaries

