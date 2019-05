A date of June 5 has been set for the public hearing for the grievances filed against Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst.

City Council President Ron Sonnichsen confirmed with the Custer County Chief that the date is Wednesday, June 5. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Avenue, in Broken Bow.

More details will be in the May 16, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.