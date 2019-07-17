Heat advisories and warnings issue for Nebraska

Heat indixes of 100 degrees F to 104 degrees F are likely today (7/17/2019) generally east of a line from Maywood to North Platte to Anselmo and Naper, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

- Heat and humidity pose threats to outside workers. Remember to drink water and take breaks in the shade.

- Do not leave pets or children in vehicles.

- Limit outdoor activity during the afternoon hours

A Heat Advisory has been issued from 1 p.m. this afternoon (7/17/19) to 8 p.m. this evening for the following Nebraska counties: Boyd-Holt-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer-Lincoln-Frontier iIncluding the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Oneill, Atkinson, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Broken Bow, North Platte, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.

* TEMPERATURES...in the upper 90s and high humidity will cause

heat indicies to approach 105 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Illnesses related to heat are possible.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Make sure outside pets and animals have access to plenty of water and shade.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for eastern Nebraska from 1 p.m. today (Wed., 07/17/19) to 10 p.m. Friday (07/19/19).