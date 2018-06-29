Heat Advisory for today (Friday 6/29/18)

Heat index values may reach 100 to 103 degrees in Nebraska today (Friday 6/29/18). Temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the mid to upper 60s will produce heat indices of 100 to 103. Strong sunshine will enhance the danger in unshaded areas. Heat related illnesses are possible.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory effective from noon CDT today to 9 p.m. this evening including the counties in Nebraska of Boyd-Holt-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer and Frontier and including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Oneill, Atkinson,Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Broken Bow, Curtis, Eustis,and Maywood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.