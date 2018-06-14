Heat safety tips

The interior of a vehicle can reach as high as 109 degrees withing 20 minutes when the outside temperature is only 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. Thirty-two children died from heat stroke in 2017 after being left in vehicles according to the NWS.

Other tips from the NWS include:

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take occasional breaks in shade or air-conditioning if working outdoors.

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks.