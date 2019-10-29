Heavier snow amount predictions move south

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the southern Sandhills and southwestern Nebraska through southeastern Nebraska as predicted snow accumulations drop for some areas.

Total snow accumulations of one inch or so is expected along I-80, according to the National Weather Service.

North of I-80 will see accumulations of less than an inch.

Portions of southwest Nebraska to the south of I-80 may see between 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Best chances of accumulating snow will be this evening (10/29/19) through tomorrow morning.

Higher amounts of snow are now forecast for northeastern Colorado and western Kansas.