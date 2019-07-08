Heavy rain moving into Custer County

According to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte, heavy rains are moving north across Custer County and into Blaine, Loup and Garfield Counties through 6 p.m. CDT.

Hourly rainfall rates of more than an inch are likely.

Be prepare for the possibility of flash flooding.

Of of 4:45 p.m., today (July 8, 2019), a Flash Flood Warning was in effect for western Dawson County and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for central Dawson County.

Counties to the west and south of Custer County are in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and counties to the south are in a Flash Flood Watch.