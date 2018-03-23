Helicopters to be used to install bird diverters near Comstock Monday (Mar. 26, 2018)

Weather permitting, Nebraska Public Power District plans to install bird flight diverters on its Muddy Creek to Ord transmission line Monday and possibly Tuesday near the Village of Comstock.

The diverters will be placed on the line utilizing a helicopter, allowing an individual on the helicopter to attach the diverters on the line at various locations. The majority of the work will be done on the line from approximately two miles west of Comstock, across the Middle Loup River, and then following the transmission line along the west side of the village heading north and then east.

Bird flight diverters are designed to make overhead transmission lines and guyed structures visible to birds and provides an economical means of reducing the hazard to both lines and birds.

Watch a three minute video about bird diverters here: http://www.nppd.com/rproject/protecting-birds/