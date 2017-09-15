Hey, Mother Nature, it's September!

It seems Mother Nature is going to get all she can out of summer. It's been a warm couple of days in Central Nebraska. The community sign in Callaway registered 100 degrees at a few minutes after 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service forecast a high of 90 degrees for the Custer County area for Friday, Sept. 15, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Day time temps will feel more fall-like with highs of 69 and 71 forecast for Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast through Monday. Temps are forecast to move back up into the low to mid 80's at the first of the week.

Fall officially begins with the Autumn Equinox at 3:02 p.m. CT Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.