High temps in forecast for Central Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of western and north central Nebraska including the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight (Wed., 06/27/18), mainly north and west of a line from Chappell to Thedford to O`Neill. The main threat

with storms that develop will be damaging thunderstorm winds.

Heat index values will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees across much of western and north central Nebraska Thursday. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade to prevent heat

illness.

Thunderstorm chances return Friday night through Monday, mainly during the evening and overnight hours.

A heat advisory has been issued for southeastern Nebraska from 1-9 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures there may reach the middle 90s to around 100 with heat indices of 100 to 107 Thursday afternoon.