High winds, gusts up to 60 mph, for Monday, Oct. 21

A High Wind Warning is now in effect. Gusts up to 60 mph expected along and east of Highway 83 to the I-80 Corridor.

The High Wind Warning is for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Lincoln and includes the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, and North Platte

The warning will be in effect until 3 p.m. CDT/2 p.m. MDT this afternoon, 10/21/19. Winds will subside late this afternoon and evening.

Strong northwest winds will continue for much of the day. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts exceeding 45 mph today, except gusts up to 60 mph near and east of Highway 83 to the I-80 corridor.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.