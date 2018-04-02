High winds for southwestern Nebraska, Panhandle
Monday, April 2, 2018
NORTH PLATTE, NEB
Strong northwest winds are forecast for late tonight (Monday, April 2, 2018) and Tuesday morning across the southeast Nebraska Panhandle and far southwest Nebraska.
Strong northwest winds with gusts up to 60 mph are expected late tonight into Tuesday morning.
High profile vehicles and vehicles towing light weight trailers could encounter dangerous cross winds which could cause loss of control. Minor roof damage is possible.
