'Hit by another one' - Monday morning earthquake is 5th in four days for Custer County

Cheryl Carson with the Arnold Economic Development Corporation said things shook in Arnold as the fifth earthquake in four days just hit at 11:25 CDT. "We just got hit with another one," she said to the Custer County Chief shortly before noon Monday.

She talked with Brady Weinman who was in a grain bin scooping corn. She said Weinman told her he thought the grain bin was coming down.

Lori Stutzman said "It's real interesting to be at the pool when an earthquake hits," Carson said. Stutzman's children were in the pool for swimming lessons at the time.

"It gets your attention," Carson said. She thought about getting under her desk, she said, when she felt the shaking this morning.

The 11:25 a.m. Monday quake registered magnitude 3.8 had its center 30km (18.5 miles) ESE of Stapleton, (41.392°N 100.167°W) and had a depth of 5 km (3.1 miles).

The four quakes Friday and Saturday had magnitudes of 4.1, 3.7, 2.7 and 4.1 with depths of 6.2, 6.2, 6.2 and 3.1 miles.