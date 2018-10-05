Hoblyn-Bittner and Stunkel to face off in November general election

Douglas Stunkel (R) will face Donna Hoblyn-Bittner (D) in the November general election for Custer County Supervisor District 7.

Stunkel received 100 votes (33.90 percent) on the Republican ticket in yesterday’s (May 15, 2018) primary, according to information released by the Custer County Clerk. Republicans John Evans received 75 votes (25.42 percent), Tom Bailey received 63 (21.36 percent), and Dennis Fread received 57 (19.32 percent.

On the Democratic ticket, Hoblyn-Bittner received 31 votes (67.39 percent) and Dick Holeman received 15 (32.61 percent.)