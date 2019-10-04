Homecoming pep rally for Broken Bow High School

It was chilly and misty, but the weather didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the Broken Bow students and faculty who gathered on the north side of the Square for the Homecoming Pep Rally this afternoon (Friday, Oct. 4, 2019).

"We have not gotten off to the best start," Coach Garner said. "These guys are going to get better every time they take the field. And they have! If you get better every week, if you get better every day, the rest will take care of itself."

The Broken Bow football team takes on the Gothenburg Swedes this evening at 7 p.m. at the high school football field.

Read more about the Pep Rally and the Homecoming Game in the upcoming Oct. 10, 2019 issue of the Custer County Chief.