Hot, hot weather!

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of north and northeast Nebraska as heat indices in the upper 90s to 100 degrees F are forecast for Friday and Saturday, June 28 and 29, 2019.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), heat indices for Friday will range from 92 degrees in parts of the Sandhills to 102 in Boyd County.

The Heat Advisory is for Boyd, Garfield, Holt, Keya Paha, Loup, Rock and Wheeler Counties. Heat indices should exceed 95 degrees with some location seeing values of 100 degrees. Custer County is forecast to have heat indices of 99 degrees.

The high temps continue into Saturday. Custer County is forecast to have a high of 93 on Saturday with a heat index of 97. The highest heat indices are forecast to be in north and northcentral Nebraska on Saturday.

The NWS reminds people that heat and humidity pose a threat to outside workers and can also pose a threat to livestock and pets. Exposure to full sunshine can increase the heat index value for a person by up to 15 degrees.

Remember to drink water and take breaks in the shade. Provide livestock with water and provide pets with shade and water.

The NWS said humidity should be modest at 20 to 40 percent through Saturday.

Nighttime lows Friday and Saturday should be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Temps are forecast to remain in the mid 90s for Custer County on Sunday. A chance of thunderstorms moves back into the forecast Sunday evening with nighttime lows in the upper 60s.

A chance of thunderstorms remains in the forecast Monday with a high of 88 and Monday night with a low of 66. Tuesday should see a high temo around 87 degrees in Custer County.