Hours extended for Disaster Recovery Center in Sargent

After meeting with the Custer County Emergency Manager this week, FEMA has extended the times of the Disaster Recovery Center in Sargent, Neb.

The new time, according to Kevin T. Sur, FEMA Media Relations Specialist / PIO, are

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Sept. 13, 2019.

"This week in conjunction with City of Sargent, Custer County Emergency Management, and Nebraska EMA, we have opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the Sargent Community Center to serve Custer County and others from affected counties," Sur said. “As we near the Sept. 13 deadline to apply for disaster assistance, we continue to work closely with our most trusted partners as we finalize this disaster declaration with the State of Nebraska.”

Additional information

• FEMA has over 230 employees throughout the state supporting local, county, state, and Federal recovery programs for Nebraska.

• This FEMA Disaster assistance is only for damages sustained between the March 9, 2019 through July 14, 2019 timeframe.

* FEMA Disaster assistance deadline is September 13th, 2019.

* As of September 2019, we have had over 6,800 applicants apply for disaster assistance and have approved almost $26 million through the FEMA Individual and Households Program.