How to apply for payments from $12 billion in aid through Market Facilitation Program

Custer County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Amy Mauler is encouraging farmers interested in learning about the new Market Facilitation Program to visit available online resources to learn more about the program.

The Market Facilitation Program (MFP) was first announced by USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in late July, with additional details announced in late August. Information about the program can be found at www.farmers.gov or at the Nebraska Farm Service Agency (FSA) webpage at www.fsa.usda.gov/ne in the “spotlights” section. The program is applicable to producers of corn, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, hogs and dairy in Nebraska.

Mauler said while application for MFP began Sept. 4, 2018, the sign-up window actually stretches to Jan. 15, 2019.

“I know producers are anxious to get in our door to learn more about this program and begin the application process,” Mauler said. “Custer County FSA is ready to assist them, but I wanted our customers to be aware of the application period to complete the process.”

The MFP payment for a producer equals 2018 total production of each crop times 50 percent times the applicable MFP rate. Producers of corn, sorghum and soybeans will need to complete harvest before total 2018 production figures are known.

Mauler said the MFP payment formula for dairy is based on milk production and for hogs it is based on live hogs owned on Aug. 1, 2018.

“There are additional program details. I would encourage producers to access the resources available online, including the MFP application. Then, drop in over the next months so we can assist you in completing the process,” Mauler said.