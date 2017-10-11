Hueftle-Bullock no longer Executive Director of Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce

The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce dismissed Donnis Hueftle-Bullock as Executive Director Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Hueftle-Bullock confirmed that she is no longer with the Chamber.

In a statement Wednesday, Chamber President Mike Husberger said "The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce board wanted to inform the membership that Donnis is no longer the Chamber's executive director. We wish to thank her for years of service and dedication of serving the Chamber membership. Please be assured as we move through this transition period that you will receive the same great service you have come to expect now and into the future."

The Custer County Chief has also learned that Events Director, Hannah Hundley, has accepted a position elsewhere and will be leaving the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce in two weeks.