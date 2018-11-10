Hunter sight-in days scheduled across Nebraska

Hunters will have opportunities to sight-in their equipment before taking to the field this fall, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The following is a list of sites, by region, offering this opportunity. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/sight-in to view dates and time available to sight-in rifles at these areas:

South-central – Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association, Kearney; Heartland Public Shooting Park, Grand Island

Southeast – Oak Creek Sporting Club, Brainard; Eastern Nebraska Gun Club, Louisville; Weeping Water Gun Club, Weeping Water; Inner 10 Indoor Shooting Range, Omaha; The Bullet Hole, La Vista; 88 Tactical Shooting Range, Omaha; Omaha Gun Club, Omaha; The Marksman Indoor Range, Waterloo; Lincoln Ikes, Bennet; Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln; Thunder Alley Indoor Shooting Range, Lincoln; BigShots Indoor Range, Lincoln; DE Guns, Lincoln; Killdeer Wildlife Management Area, Centerville

Northeast – Moseman-Pronske Range, Uehling; Columbus Rifle Club, Columbus

Southwest – Southwest Rifle and Pistol Club, McCook

Panhandle – Wildcat Hills Shooting Sports Complex, Gering; Crawford Shooting Range, Crawford