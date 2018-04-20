Hunters for Youth receives over $13,000 from Sly's Chili Cook-off

Holly and Gregg Johnson, founders of the Hunters for Youth (HFY) organization, accept $13,075 from Jeanne and Fred Schumacher, owners of Sylvester's Bar and Lounge, who raised the funds through their annual chili cook-off held Saturday, April 7. The Johnson's stated they were grateful and humbled by the experience. They hope to use the funds to further expand their outreach to communities across Nebraska. HFY is focused on providing mentorship and education in hunting, fishing as well as other outdoor activities for children and adults. For more information, please call 308-870-2807 or visit HFY's website. huntersforyouth.org. HFY also has Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.